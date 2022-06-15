Titleist Asset Management LTD. Acquires New Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 847,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,632,000 after buying an additional 67,044 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.04. 156,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.94. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $162.04.

