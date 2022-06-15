Titleist Asset Management LTD. Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 160.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 340,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 151.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 151,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,087,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.87. The stock had a trading volume of 846,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,819,313. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $273.34 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

