Titleist Asset Management LTD. Invests $1.44 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after buying an additional 611,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after buying an additional 1,864,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after buying an additional 397,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 131,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,824,654. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

