Titleist Asset Management LTD. Invests $15.31 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,314,000. ASML comprises approximately 2.9% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after purchasing an additional 173,677 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in ASML by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 146,912 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,888,000 after purchasing an additional 107,744 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,730,000 after acquiring an additional 89,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.50.

ASML stock traded up $6.27 on Wednesday, reaching $497.44. 6,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,804. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $484.45 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $568.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.