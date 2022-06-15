Titleist Asset Management LTD. Invests $2.57 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 430,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 369,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,542,000 after buying an additional 61,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $57,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 477,401 shares of company stock worth $46,608,795. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $42.24. 21,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,954. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.93. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

