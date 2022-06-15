Titleist Asset Management LTD. Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.39. 6,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,817. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.46 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.61 and its 200-day moving average is $135.60.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

