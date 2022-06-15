Titleist Asset Management LTD. Makes New $5.48 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.90. 473,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,822,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.42 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

