Titleist Asset Management LTD. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.2% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $7.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.43. The company had a trading volume of 72,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,076,437. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.27 and a 200 day moving average of $382.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

