Titleist Asset Management LTD. Purchases New Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,000. Wayfair makes up about 1.5% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of W. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:W traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.82. 6,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,269. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.12. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $328.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.38.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,261 shares of company stock worth $1,077,905 over the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

