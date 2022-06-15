Titleist Asset Management LTD. Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.68. The company had a trading volume of 763,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,612,109. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.36 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.76.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

