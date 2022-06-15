Titleist Asset Management LTD. Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.71. 2,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,878. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.30.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.