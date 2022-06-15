Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $69.57

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.57 and last traded at $69.75, with a volume of 223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,355 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,763 shares in the company, valued at $351,557.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the first quarter worth $431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 192.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after acquiring an additional 41,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

