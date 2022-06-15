Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$30.00 at CIBC

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

OTCMKTS TPZEF traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $19.68.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

