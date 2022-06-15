Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 17,223 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,710,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $119.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.26. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

