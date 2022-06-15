Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,954,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,763,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Danaher by 389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 498,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,806,000 after purchasing an additional 396,900 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $242.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.42. The stock has a market cap of $176.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

