Toroso Investments LLC Has $16.64 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $15,297,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $1,788,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

