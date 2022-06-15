Toroso Investments LLC Has $165.14 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,083,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846,567 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 5.1% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 3.79% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $165,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $275,156,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,890,000 after buying an additional 2,991,687 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,898,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,032.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after buying an additional 1,396,930 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,717,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $41.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.