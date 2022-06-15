Toroso Investments LLC Has $31.15 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $31,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.