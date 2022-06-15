Toroso Investments LLC Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,633 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $451,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

