Toroso Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,453,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

