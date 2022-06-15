Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 198,202 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2,739.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,202 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.7% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after buying an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after buying an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,938,000 after buying an additional 299,666 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.97. The stock has a market cap of $285.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.