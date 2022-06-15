Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 7,989 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $8,129,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

Home Depot stock opened at $278.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $286.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

