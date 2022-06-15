Toroso Investments LLC Raises Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1,074.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,863 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $14,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,398,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $60,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $7,349,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 163,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 140,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 32,605 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Loop Capital lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

TWTR stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 161.83 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,231 shares of company stock worth $21,200,076. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

