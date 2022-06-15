Toroso Investments LLC Sells 94,771 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,913 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 94,771 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.48 and a 200-day moving average of $239.06. The company has a market capitalization of $395.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,674,489. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

