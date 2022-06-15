TotalEnergies SE Announces Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.5099 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
NYSE TTE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.93. 6,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,608. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
