TotalEnergies SE Announces Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.5099 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

NYSE TTE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.93. 6,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,608. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($59.38) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

