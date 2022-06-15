Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.57

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 229135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cormark reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

