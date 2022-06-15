Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.31

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 15029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,768 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 154,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 37,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.