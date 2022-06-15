Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.34

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 6563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $858.89 million, a PE ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.75.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30,223 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

