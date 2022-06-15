TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 123000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

In other TRU Precious Metals news, Director Joel Aaron Freudman purchased 430,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,965.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 760,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,865.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

