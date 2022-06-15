Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 28977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$280.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.93. The company has a current ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Tudor Gold alerts:

Tudor Gold Company Profile (CVE:TUD)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It holds 100% interest in the Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.