Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 28977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$280.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.93. The company has a current ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tudor Gold Company Profile (CVE:TUD)
