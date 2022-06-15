Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Twitter comprises about 0.5% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $12,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 161.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.45.

In other news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,231 shares of company stock worth $21,200,076 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

