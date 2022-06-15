U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.45

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.45 and last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 115755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $207,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 191,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,184,000 after buying an additional 40,942 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $365,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

