Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 511,166 shares.The stock last traded at $11.85 and had previously closed at $12.59.

UDMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $819,390,000. Naspers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,883,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,673,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,793,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

