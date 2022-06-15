Unifty Reaches Market Cap of $22.57 Million (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $12.99 or 0.00061746 BTC on exchanges. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $22.57 million and $103,668.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unifty has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00446106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00060001 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011883 BTC.

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

