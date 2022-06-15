Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.92

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 27423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Uniti Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Uniti Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

