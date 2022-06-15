Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Acquires $57,360.00 in Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $57,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,157.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Univar Solutions stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. 2,969,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34.
Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.
About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.
