Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.57.

Several research firms recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $145,139,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 633,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 42.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,453,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $110.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.07. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $109.53 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

