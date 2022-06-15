Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.29. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 8.64. The stock has a market cap of $686.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.88 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UHT. State Street Corp grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,987,000 after buying an additional 83,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 139,873 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

