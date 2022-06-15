UREEQA One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,098.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $543,576.65 and $7,098.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

