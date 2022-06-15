V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.79. 17,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,672. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $226.94 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

