V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 525 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,348,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.