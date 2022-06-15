V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,975,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.99. 28,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,440. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $216.49 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.