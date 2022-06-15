V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Target by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,602,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,283 shares of company stock worth $15,026,584 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.23. The company had a trading volume of 115,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,670. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $141.29 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.