V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,102. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.