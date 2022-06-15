V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. 1,189,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,816,762. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $67.29.

