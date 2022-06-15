V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,522 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $91,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $205.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,552. The firm has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.