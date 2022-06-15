V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 354 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 197,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,231,572. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

