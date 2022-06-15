V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 919 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Ceera Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 868.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 71,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. 1,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,461. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98.

