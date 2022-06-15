V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after purchasing an additional 247,882 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,344,000 after purchasing an additional 81,923 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.53. The stock had a trading volume of 58,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,087. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.75. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $107.15.

