V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 880 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,482 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $281,338,000 after acquiring an additional 593,329 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after acquiring an additional 541,858 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 853,866 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $112,625,000 after acquiring an additional 388,646 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $6,968,072 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.57.

EA traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $128.43. The company had a trading volume of 20,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,311. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

